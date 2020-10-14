The Crown season 4 teaser out

Netflix on Tuesday dropped the teaser for the much-anticipated fourth season of its royal drama 'The Crown'. It featured a spine-chilling soundtrack more suited to a dark psychological thriller that offers a deep sense that all is not well with The Windsors.

As the teaser started, the narrator says, "Here is the stuff of which fairy tales are made. A prince and princess on their wedding day. But fairy tales usually end at this point with the simple phrase, 'They lived happily ever after.'"

Watch Video

The Princes and Princess are Prince Charles (Josh O'Connor) and Lady Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin). In the clip, the soon-to-be Princess of Wales introduced for the first time. She has been shown as a lively young girl with a beaming smile and a somewhat un-royal wardrobe. While the trailer offers no visual clues as to how the fairy tale ends for the two, the rather impressive tones leave no doubt that it will be a central storyline for the series.

Elsewhere, the trailer also puts on display a few smiles, with Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman), Prince Philip (Tobias Menzies), and Princess Margaret (Helena Bonham Carter) all sporting some decidedly restrained expressions throughout, and not just in a funeral scene. The sombre expressions are just the same in the show's other major newcomer, Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson), the British Prime Minister -- who came to power in 1979 -- throwing some serious Iron Lady pouts and seemingly depicted as the stuffy, frowning antithesis to Diana's more carefree party girl. 'The Crown' Season 4 is set to premiere globally on Netflix on November 15.

