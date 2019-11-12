The grooming of the groom

Make-up and eyebrows

Applying a base foundation comes in handy while hiding pigmentation or acne scars on the face. But don't forget to apply a dab of neutral gloss so that your lips aren't left looking dry. Though grooms sharpen their eyebrows to give an edge to their face, merely opting for the basic by cleaning up the central part above the bridge of the nose also works. You can clean up your eyelids or the space between.

Waxing and beard care

While men don't typically wax their legs and arms, today, 70 per cent grooms prefer to get their underarms waxed for hygiene reasons. Some wax their chest, depending on the outfit. Beard masks are quite the rage, and matte clay is the most popular. You can skipserums for beards if you don't have a long one. Use a creamy aftershave, though.

Facials



Two-three sessions before the occasion are a must. If you're starting with a bachelor trip, get a de-tan when you are back. A clean-up and facial, which takes care of cleansing your pores, extraction and exfoliation, is ideal before the haldi ceremony. If your skin is dry and dehydrated, use a mask with tea tree oil, which also acts as an antibiotic and anti-inflammatory agent; this is crucial, as men tend to have open pores since they shave their faces often. Don't shave right before getting a facial done. Do it a night prior.

Hair



Due to early onset balding and polluted air, a scalp detox has become integral to the grooming regime. It helps prevent hair loss and dandruff, ensuring that your hair isn't too oily or dry so that it can be styled. Going for a formula with caffeine will boost the quality of your scalp health, and a massage will stimulate blood circulation. The results are immediate, but if you want to reap the benefit of hair growth, you have to begin treatment three to six months in advance.

Manicure



The volume of high-definition pictures and videos that are shot at weddings has made men pay special attention to their hands (especially smokers) and so manicures are now common among grooms. Applying a coat of a shiny, clear base is fast becoming a norm. In case you aren't keen on nail polish, you can also apply a shine buff to make your hands look presentable. Some men do not like their nails cut too short.

Don't swipe upwards on a man's face as bits of cotton get stuck in open pores, which will irritate later. Use a disposable sponge or towel instead

Pedicure

Dulhas are going beyond the regular pedicure, and picking the spa experience, which includes exfoliating, and a scrub and mask. And though hairy legs don't make a difference, the routine of washing and applying lotion is different than that for a woman. The application has to be downwards on the leg and the focus is more on the foot, complete with foot scraping for the heel and sole.

Inputs by: Michel Baltazar, creative director and hair expert; Christina Ahiwale, beauty and nails expert and trainer, Jean-Claude Biguine, India

