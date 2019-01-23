The Lego Movie fans rejoice, The Lego Movie 2 to release in India on February 8

hollywood

The critically-acclaimed and much-loved Lego Movie's sequel will be releasing in India on February 8. Are you excited yet?

The first Lego movie was widely loved and had garnered quite a following. Now, the wait for a much-anticipated sequel is over... well, almost. Warner Bros. will be releasing the sequel called The Lego Movie 2 in India on February 8, 2019, and we're beyond excited.

Meant to be a fully standalone adventure, the sequel builds on the original film. The amazing Lego gang of Bricksburg has reunited for an action-packed adventure in a bid to save their city from a new threat: LEGO DUPLO invaders from outer space, wrecking everything faster than they can rebuild.

The gang comprising Emmet (Chris Pratt), Lucy (Elizabeth Banks), Batman (Will Arnett) and their friends will battle the invaders to restore harmony. If that's not fascinating enough, this battle will take them to faraway worlds, including a galaxy where everything is a musical.

Speaking about the sequel director Mike Mitchell said, "There's a lot of crazy action and one of a kind characters, and the same irreverent, out of bounds comedy you expect from Chris and Phil that resonates with all ages. Emmet sets off with courage and total commitment but not any real idea where he's going. It's everything you loved about the first movie and more!"

Chris Pratt further adds, "There are themes about coming together and working together that are really relevant. There's also a thorough line about not losing that childlike sense of wonder and the willingness to use your imagination."

Speaking about reprising the role of Lucy, Elizabeth Banks said, "It's really fun to be making something that everyone will adore."

In addition to Chris Pratt and Elizabeth Banks, reprising their roles from the first film are Will Arnett (LEGO Batman) Nick Offerman (Metal Beard), Alison Brie (Unikitty). They are joined by Tiffany Haddish, Stephanie Beatriz, and Artur Castro as new characters Queen Watevra Wa’Nabi, Sweet Mayhem, Ice Cream Cone respectively.

