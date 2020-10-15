The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress Rachel Brosnahan is back with the '70s thriller I'm Your Woman

Directed by Julia Hart and Produced by Academy Award nominee Jordan Horowitz (La La Land), Rachel Brosnahan stars alongside Marsha Stephanie Blake and Arinzé Kene.

I'm Your Woman is a dramatic thriller about motherhood, family, female empowerment, and personal transformation. We follow Jean (Rachel Brosnahan) on her journey with her newborn baby as she evades her husband's criminal past, where we witness her transformation from sheltered housewife to badass mom-on-the-run. With the support of unlikely alliances in Cal and Teri (Blake and Kene), her relatable struggle to take control of her life and realize her own power and potential, empowers audiences to rally behind her, and recognize her formidable strength.

I'm Your Woman will join the thousands of TV shows and movies from around the world in the Prime Video catalogue. These include Indian films Nishabdham, V, Gulabo Sitabo, Shakuntala Devi, Ponmagal Vandhal, LAW, CU Soon, V, French Biriyani, Sufiyum Sujatayum and Penguin.

It also has Indian-produced Amazon Original series like Bandish Bandits, Breathe: Into The Shadows, Paatal Lok, Four More Shots Please, The Family Man, Inside Edge, Made In Heaven. Apart from these, various award-winning and critically acclaimed global Amazon Original series like Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, The Boys, Hunters, Fleabag, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. All this is available at no extra cost for Amazon Prime members. The service includes titles in Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi, and Bengali.

