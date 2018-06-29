The Mumbai Minute: Plan your weekend in 60 seconds
Plan your weekend in 60 seconds
Friday
Turn up the bass
Groove with hip-hop and reggae band Bombay Bassment at their gig tonight. Enjoy the evening with singer MC Bobkat, DJ Major C, bassist Ruell Barretto and Jeremy D’Souza on the drums, as they make you dance to their funky tunes.
Time 9 pm onwards
At The Finch, Saki Vihar Road, Andheri East.
Cost Rs 299
Log on to insider.in
Get spooked
Get bedazzled by the mindblowing abilities of psychological illusionist Shikhar Kamat, a two-time TEDx speaker, who has performed for heads of state, corporate czars and Bollywood stars. Kamat is a storyteller and mind-reader. He will be performing at an event titled Mindfcuked. So, get ready to be spooked because we heard that he has no girlfriend because they can’t look into his eyes without getting hypnotised.
Time 8.30 pm onwards
At Cuckoo Club, Pali Hill, Bandra West.
Log on to bookmyshow.com
Cost Rs 499
Adopt, don’t shop
Visit this monsoon adoption camp organised by the Feline Foundation to meet with some of the sassiest cattos around. Do your bit and give a rescued cat a home. The bonus? A lifetime of unending cuddles.
Time 11 am to 10 pm
At Cat Café Studio, Aram Nagar Part 1, Versova, Andheri West.
Saturday
Celebrate the solstice
Celebrate summer solstice the Chinese way with the The Dragon Boat Festival at this popular BKC eatery. Tuck into dimsums such as fried carrot roll with glutinous rice in spicy sauce, steamed sticky rice with water chestnuts, or shimeji mushroom and black fungus in lotus leaf.
On 12 pm to 1 am
At Yauatcha, Raheja Tower, first floor, BKC, Bandra East.
Call 9222222800
Music Dedicate an evening to musical legend A R Rahman. Join Ranjit Barot (in pic), Mohini Dey, Ashwin Srinivasan, Dominique Cerejo and a few others as they perform at a tribute gig.
Time 10 pm onwards
At The Quarter, Royal Opera House,
Girgaum.
Call 8329110638
Fool around
Enjoy a night of comedy with Aishwariya Mohanraj, Shashwat Maheshwari, Abbas Momin, Manaal Patil and Kuriakose Vaisian as they crack you up with their tongue-in-cheek boffolas.
Time7.30 pm onwards
At Gostana Cafe, Linking Road, Bandra West.
Log on to insider.in
Call 64533359
Sunday
Break a leg
Put on your dancing shoes and head to the Lindy Hop night. Swing to the tunes of Frank Sinatra, Duke Ellington, Count Baise and the Jazz Standards. Don’t have a partner? Not to worry because you can enjoy by yourself and with all the dance enthusiasts you’ll meet there.
On 5.30 pm onwards
At Social, FunRepublic Mall, Andheri West.
Call 60226044
ENtry Rs 250
Subsume in sufism
Enjoy an immersive evening with Kavita Seth and her sons Kavish and Kanishk, who will be performing with her for the first time. Listen to them as they perform soothing sufi tunes with the poetry of Khusrow, Kabir and others.
Time 7.30 pm onwards
AT KC College Auditorium, Churchgate.
Log on to bookmyshow.com
Cost Rs 250 to Rs 500
Deal with the weekend
Meet your weekend goals
ongoing Enjoy the FIFA 2018 semi-final matches at this bar and tuck into their football season menu with dishes like referee red card- chicken olive seekh kebab. Wash it down their best brew offers, including unlimited beer.
Time 5 pm onwards
At Tripplers Bar, Four Points by Sheraton Navi Mumbai, Vashi.
Call 61587777
Shop till you drop
Stock up on clothes, sportswear and beauty products at this end-of-season sale and purchase your favourite picks at discounts of up to 50 per cent.
Till July 1, 11 am to 11 pm
At Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla.
Eat your heart out
ongoing Grab a bite without burning a hole in your pocket at an eatery where its pouring offers this monsoon. Tuck into meal combos ranged between '120 and '160 only.
Time 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm
At The Craft Kitchen, off Veera Desai Road, Andheri West.
