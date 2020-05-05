The Office, Grey's Anatomy, Ugly Betty: Shows that will remind you workplace fun!

Work from home is not ending any time sooner, and nor is boredom! Online meetings, Skype calls, turning your bedroom into a conference room, everything has been done now. As the lockdown extends, we are here to share some good shows which highlight workplace fun. While some are still running successfully to tickle our funny bone, and a few are long forgotten. So, let's take a look at them right away!

The Office:

How can anyone miss out on this one? Dark humour, mockery on people who work together, same place, same people, for numerous years, The Office was not only loved and appreciated by many that time but is still considered as one of the classics. Steve Carell's over-the-top behaviour, John Krasinski's witty responses, everything in The Office is outright hilarious. It is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Grey's Anatomy:

This medical drama is extremely relatable? Courtesy, the doctors are always in the hospital. Working nonstop for god-only-knows how many hours. Do they get some sleep? Yes, in-between, on the stretcher! People who are workaholics will surely relate to the world Meredith Grey and her 'people' belongs too.

Ugly Betty:

For all the Indians, this one might be a familiar show but with a different name. Do you remember Mona Singh's 'Jassie Jaisi Koi Nahi?' Yes, it was a remake of the popular American show, Ugly Betty. Do we need to say anymore?

Silicon Valley:

Available on Disney+ Hotstar, Silicon Valley shares the story of a few geeks, living in Silicon Valley and cracking a big deal out in their startup. The entire journey to make it big in the world filled with some great brains and massive competitors, Silicon Valley has to share its struggles in the world of successful people.

Superstore:

Have you ever imagined the life of the store-runners? Exactly! It's not easy. They have to handle the crowd, look after the supplies, arrange, rearrange and reorganize everything in every single aisle. It is difficult! Yes! And that is what Superstore is all about.

Fun, isn't it? The workplace is fun!

