The path to spirituality

The problem that some people face when it comes to meditation is that they don't know where to begin. After all, it's not as simple as sitting alone with your thoughts to achieve peace. But a workshop in the city now promises to show you the ropes and lead you on a spiritual path.

The session, conducted by Rishad and Benaisha, aims to help relieve your stress and meditate in a proper manner. Participants will explore the spiritual path that the Buddha advocated, with two guides helping them de-clutter their minds.

On July 7 to 14, 11 am to 1 pm

At Studio 23, 1 Tulsiani Chambers, Free Press Journal Marg, Mumbai.

Call 9820258670

Cost Rs 2,100

