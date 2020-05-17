The Playlist: If There's One Thing To Listen To This Week, Make It This

It's time to get ready for a life with Coronavirus, so to face it, why not watch something inspiring on TV. I watched Becoming, and Michelle Obama is my new role model. Here are three songs from the documentary that will have you grooving.

1 A God Like You by Kirk Franklin: A part of gospel star Franklin's Grammy award winning album, Hello Fear, the song could become the soundtrack to your life. It's all about believing in God, in times that test us—and well, this is the right time to do so. Play it loud.

2 Nonstop by Drake: If you are not still a fan of this gorgeous Canadian man with his gorgeous voice, well get on to the bandwagon. And that swag! Start with Nonstop, and then just listen to everything he has ever sung. It's worth it.

3 Godspeed by Frank Ocean: Ocean's voice is like a soothing balm. With lyrics like, "Wishing you godspeed, glory, there will be mountains you won't move, still I'll always be there for you". Hallelujah.

