The real stories from India

This storytelling performance brings back the beauty of Indian folktales in a modern set-up

Ulka Mayur

Attend

Every now and then, we see adaptations and remakes of popular fairy tales like Cinderella and Snow White and other classics such as The Pied Piper of Hamlin, and Goldilocks and the Three Bears, in the form of movies, plays, songs and poetry. But how often do we come across art that is adapted from timeless Indian folk tales like the Panchatantra and Jataka tales, Tenali Rama and Akbar and Birbal, which were a pivotal part of our childhood?

Writer and performer Ulka Mayur now brings to you Discovery of India with Folk Tales, a storytelling performance based on hand-picked folklore from the country, made relevant to today's audiences by linking them to modern-age topics of self-acceptance and the perils of technology. "These stories can be enjoyed by children and adults, as the emotions of humour, triumph, discovery and adventure depicted in them are universal," Mayur tells us.



Earlier episodes of the sessions

On: August 18, 4 pm

At: Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Road, Byculla East.

Call: 23731234

