The Rental: Alison Brie fell in love with husband Dave Franco all over again while shooting

Working with your partner is a different experience for different people – delightful for some, skippable for the others. But mixing personal and professional worked out great for Alison Brie, working with her husband and first-time director Dave Franco for The Rental. The actress says she fell in love with him all over again…now that's romantic!

Talking about the time when Dave was working on the script of the film, Alison Brie shares that, "The first time we had conversations about The Rental was long I knew that I would be involved in the film and it was very inspiring to me to watch Dave write. I've never seen him so excited about something and first I kinda got to hear the idea and why he felt so strongly about it and how he wanted to do it. Then I got to read the very first draft of the script and read another draft and sort of watch it gets better and better and watch him kinda hone in on his ideas and the characters and things like that. I think when he asked me to be in it, the thing I felt first was, so glad that I was going to get to be there for him, for his first time directing, to witness it."

Adding more to her experience of being directed by her husband, she says, "And, you know, on set as an actor, if you don't trust your director, that can be a really scary space, right? But obviously, I trust Dave more than anyone, so I couldn't have had more faith in what he was going to do. And then it just got to be a fun treat for me to watch him on set and watch him flourish in this new way. And to watch him interact with everybody on our crew and how much they were kind of like falling in love with him. And then I was like falling in love with him all over again. It was very romantic."

Alongside Alison Brie, this horror thriller stars Sheila Vand, Dan Stevens, Jeremy Allen White, Anthony Molinari in pivotal roles. 'The Rental', is a tale of two couples on an oceanside getaway who grow suspicious that the host of their seemingly perfect rental house may be spying on them. Before they know it, what should have been a celebratory weekend trip turns into something far more sinister.

Scheduled for a Halloween premiere, The Rental is being released in India by PVR Pictures on October 30.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news