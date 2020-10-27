The Rental director: Dave Franco talks about the movie that inspired him to be a filmmaker

You never know what inspires you in life to become what you are – it's the small things that affect you the most. It could be art, music, or an out of the blue adventurous trip. Well, for Dave Franco, it was a film and one of the most epic ones – Fight Club. Known for his roles in various films such as 'Fright Night', 'Now You See Me', 'Now You See Me 2', 'Neighbors', he now takes a giant leap as he steps his foot in the director's shoes. With his first-ever film as a director with 'The Rental', Dave Franco shares what really inspired him to be a film-maker.

Talking about what aspired him to direct a film, Dave Franco shares that, "Fight Club was one of the films that really did make me want to be a filmmaker. My first job was at a mom and pop video store when I was 14 and it was actually illegal for me to be working there at that age and so they essentially paid me by allowing me to take home as many movies as I wanted so that became my film school. And so, at the time, when I was 14 it was 1999 and one of the best years ever for film and Fight Club came out and I remember just going home and watching that and after that ending, I was like holy shit and I just fully kinda started to grasp like oh, you can really kind take huge swings and experiment with the film".

He continues, "And so it was Fight Club and in the same year Being John Malcovich, all these seminal films Blair Witch, American Beauty, American Pie, Notting Hill - all of them came out in 99 when i was working at the video store."

The Rental, being released in India by PVR Pictures, is a tale of two couples on an oceanside getaway who grow suspicious that the host of their seemingly perfect rental house may be spying on them. Before they know it, what should have been a celebratory weekend trip turns into something far more sinister.

With an ensemble cast of Alison Brie, Sheila Vand, Dan Stevens, Jeremy Allen White, Anthony Molinari, the film is scheduled to release on Halloween Day, October 30, 2020.

