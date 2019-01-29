The Rock shares photo with Roman Reigns from Hobbs & Shaw

hollywood

The photo shows The Rock with cousin Roman Reigns, Josh Mauga, Cliff Curtis and John Tui in the spin-off Fast and Furious series Hobbs & Shaw

Pic Courtesy/ The Rock Instagram Account

The Rock on Monday took to Instagram to share a photo from his new film Hobbs & Shaw, a spin-off to the successful Fast and Furious series and the picture features none other than WWE superstar Roman Reigns.

The photo also shows Josh Mauga, Cliff Curtis and John Tui. Introducing themselves as the Hobbs Brothers and decked in Samoan attire, The Rock gives a little insight to the characters present in the picture, mentioning that the brothers live in Western Samoa and operate Hobbs Customs, which deliver vintage custom cars all over the world.

The Rock captioned the photo as, "A lil HOBBS & SHAW exclusive. THE HOBBS BROTHERS. In Samoa we have a word that means everything to us - AIGA - which means FAMILY. My name is Luke Hobbs and these are my four brothers. My family. My aiga. They all live in Western Samoa where they own and operate Hobbs CustomsÂÂ - a former illegal chop shop, now a legit business where they build and deliver vintage custom cars all over the world. In Samoa we have another saying which is Ou te le tau to atasi ae matou te tau fa atasi which means,When you fight one, you fight us ALL. Biggest showdown the Fast & Furious Universe has ever seen is coming this summer. HOBBS & SHAW AUGUST 2ND. [sic]"

Reigns too took to Instagram and wrote, "The cameras are just catching real family love. Huge honor to get to work and share the screen with #JoshMauga #CliffCurtis #JohnTui and #BigBrownBaldTattooedMan!!Ready to show the world how we do on the island."

The action film which is being directed by David Leitch and written by Chris Morgan is a spin-off from The Fast and the Furious series featuring two characters, Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw in the lead roles. The film is scheduled to release on August 2, with the ninth installment of Fast & Furious franchise arriving a year later.

