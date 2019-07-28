The spontaneous act

sunday-mid-day

A first-of-its-kind playback theatre gathering for kids hopes to prepare them for scriptless performances

Kids are known to be spontaneous. A theatre company wants to hone this skill so that they also become natural actors. Ghumakad Playback Theatre, the performance wing of Rangbhumi—an applied theatre organisation—is organising a first-of-its-kind gathering for children, so that they can engage with playback theatre. "This is a spontaneous form of theatre, which doesn't follow any script. The actors get their cue from the audience," says Chetna Mehrotra, founder of Rangbhumi.

The event will also see workshops by theatre practitioners Akshay Gandhi, Pankaj Tiwari, Vinay Kumar, Arka Mukhopadhyay Abhishek Goswami and Vikramjeet Sinha.

Mehrotra has already collaborated with several schools, where playback theatre is part of the academic curriculum. "We have worked with around 300 Playbackers," she says.

At the session, children will be trained to perform live. The workshops will also include trust and empathy building exercises.

"Knowing the impact of this medium on kids, we thought to have a sharing session with performers, curators, directors, and playbackers. Through this endeavour, we wish to have these young Playbackers learn, exchange and imbibe the true spirit of the form," she adds.

When: August 3 & 4, 9 AM

Where: Lokhandwala Foundation School, Kandivli East,

Entry: Rs 550

To register: chetna@chetnamehrotra.com

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates