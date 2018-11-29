The story of Andaman and Nicobar Islands to be unveiled at BNHS

things-to-do

Islands in Flux â the Andaman and Nicobar story, a compilation of writings on key issues and developments in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands over the last two decades, is Pankaj Sekhsaria's new book on the islands

Representational picture

Well known for its pristine beaches, tourism, water sports and the multitude of endemic species they harbour, Andaman and Nicobar Islands is a favourite both with tourists and nature enthusiasts. The beauty of these islands is sure to garner attention but there are also lesser known facts and issues these islands hold. The book, 'Islands in Flux – The Andaman and Nicobar Story' authored by Pankaj Sekhsaria, provides an important account that is relevant both for the present and the future of these beautiful and fragile but also very volatile island chain. This book shall be released by Bittu Sehgal, Editor – Sanctuary Asia, at the Bombay Natural History Society on Monday, December 3, at 6:00 pm.

Islands in Flux – the Andaman and Nicobar story, a compilation of writings on key issues and developments in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands over the last two decades, is Pankaj Sekhsaria's new book on the islands. Written by one of the islands' best known and most consistent chroniclers of contemporary issues, it features information, insight and perspective related to the environment, wildlife conservation, development and the island’s indigenous communities.

A prolific writer and photographer, he has more than 400 publications, four books and many photo exhibitions to his credit. He says he chose to release his latest book at BNHS as it is one of the best organisations for wildlife conservation. He adds, "My debut novel, The Last Wave was also released at BNHS and our association goes a long way back. My first research project in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, conducted nearly two decades ago, was thanks to support that the BNHS provided."

What: Release of the book 'Islands in Flux'

When: Monday, December 3, 2018

Time: 6:00 PM

Where: BNHS Hornbill House

RSVP: Siddhi Shelar – 022-22821811 / s.shelar@bnhs.org

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates