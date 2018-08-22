The teaser of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is breaking the internet!

regional-cinema

Pic Courtesy/youtube

Fans can't contain their excitement after Megastar Chiranjeevi treated his fans with the teaser of his movie 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' ahead of his birthday. The hashtag #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddyTeaser is trending on Twitter post release of the much-awaited teaser.

Fans of the actor are immensely praising the teaser on the micro-blogging website.

An excited user tweeted, "Whattt aa teaser man thanks for d share @SatyaPrakassh #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddyTeaser [sic]"

Another user complimented the actor saying he can speak with eyes, "Years passed yet his intensity in eyes remained the very same shining and glorifying the man who can speak a lot with eyes MEGASTAR CHIRANJEEVI [sic]"

"Impressive teaser with rich production values. Looking forward to this great story of #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy enacted by Megastar on the big screen. #SyeRaaTeaser [sic]", tweeted a fan appreciating the teaser.

Calling it the most awaited teaser, another user said, "Perfect MEGA treat for all MEGASTAR fans!! Here's comes the most awaited #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddyTeaser #SyeRaaJourneyBegins #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy [sic]"

The teaser tells the story of an unsung hero and shows Reddy¿s struggle during India¿s first civil rebellion against the British rule. The movie is a period drama based on the life of Telugu freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, who rebelled against the British rule 10 years before than the First War of Independence in 1857. Superstar Chiranjeevi will be seen playing the titular role. The film, which is directed by Surender Reddy, also stars Nayanthara and Amitabh Bachchan.

