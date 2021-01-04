The teaser poster of Richa Chadha's 'Madam Chief Minister' out; take a look

The makers of Richa Chadha's 'Madam Chief Minister' recently unveiled the teaser poster of the political drama directed by Subhash Kapoor. With the fierce actress playing the protagonist in the film set in UP, the film is about a woman who chooses to debunk the men and the society that try to shackle, demean and defeat her.

Madam Chief Minister also features Saurabh Shukla, Manav Kaul, Akshay Oberoi and Shubhrajyoti in pivotal roles.

Talking about the film and her role, Richa Chadha said in an earlier interview, "I was pleasantly surprised to be cast for the titular role in Subhash sir's film. I have followed his work since Phas Gaye Re Obama [2010], which I enjoyed very much. Madam Chief Minister is one of the most exciting scripts I have read, and it possessed me. I am so grateful for this opportunity, as it is rare to come across writing and insights like this. It has been the toughest yet most enjoyable working experience for me. I have always believed that more stories of women in leadership roles need to be told and I am glad I could be part of one such story."

A Kangra Talkies production, written and directed by Subhash Kapoor, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Naren Kumar and Dimple Kharbanda, the film is set to release in cinemas on January 22, 2021.

