The trailer of Jyothika's Ponmagal Vandhal to be out tomorrow, actress shares an important message

Earlier this week, Amazon Prime Video release a list of films that are going to see a direct digital release due to the current ongoing COVID-19 crisis causing theatres to shut down. The first film to be released digitally is Ponmagal Vandhal a Tamil legal drama, starring Jyothika in the lead.

The trailer of the film is all set to release tomorrow on May 21 and Amazon took to social media to announce the same. It gives us a glimpse of the world we all are set to see when the film comes out and it seems it's going to be a discomforting and murky watch. And before the glimpse of the film ends, the actress comes with an important message for all of us.

Have a look right here:

The movie is written and directed by JJ Fredrick and produced by Suriya and Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian.

