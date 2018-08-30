The Weekend Digest

things-to-do

Top picks, cool finds, must-attend gigs. Here's how to make the most of your weekend

Food challenge

Pig out for a trip to Goa

Want to holiday at a resort in Goa? Grab a friend and finish a 2kg burger in less than 20 minutes. That's the deal that a restaurant is offering at a burger festival it is hosting.

TIME: August 31, 7 pm onwards

AT: Loco Loca, Empressa Hotel, Andheri West.

CALL: 45424242

Trek

The hills are alive

Explore the history of the Sarasgard fort on this one-day trek. You can also witness the caves, water tanks and ancient forts, surrounding the Pali temple, one of the most popular pilgrimage sites in Maharashtra.

ON: September 2, 6.15 am to 8.30 pm

MEETING POINT: Metro Shoes, Empress Mahal, Khodadad Circle, Dadar TT.

CALL: 9869201442

COST: Rs 2,500

Fashion

One-stop shop

Attend a fashion extravaganza, The Dhoom Dhaam Trunk Show, that brings a host of fashion designers, including Pallavi Mohan and Dev R Nil (in pic), under one roof.

TIME: 11 am to 10 pm

AT: St Regis, Lower Parel.

CALL: 61628000

Art

A spiritual colour

Artist Ghayathri Desai's work is defined by her spiritual bent of mind. This is reflected in her use of the bindu, which she considers to be the centre of human consciousness. Attend her solo exhibition at a BKC venue.

TIME: 10 am to 10 pm

AT: Sofitel Mumbai, lobby level, Bandra Kurla Complex.

CALL: 9820649938

Gig

A capital idea

A Delhi-based band will be in charge of the evening's entertainment at a Bandra venue. Astitva comprises Amit James, Ayush Gupta, Zaman Khan, Kamal Khan and Salman Khan, who compose music that is a mix of western pop and rock influences blended with Hindustani classical influences. There is even a hint of Urdu poetry in their lyrics. So if that sounds like it's up your alley, let your hair loose when the outfit takes the stage.

ON: August 31, 8 pm

AT: Hive at Gostana, Linking Road, Bandra West. Log on to insider.in

ENTRY: Rs 250

Storytelling

Daily dose of optimism

Listen to eight storytellers, which include LGBTQ activist Harish Iyer, as they spread some cheer at this session.

ON: August 31, 8 pm to 10 pm

AT: The Habitat, Khar West.

CALL: 9833358490

ENTRY: Rs 499

Screening

Back to childhood

Attend a screening showcasing childhood-centric short films from around the world, including Maths by D Maddox, which will take you down memory lane.

ON: August 31, 8 pm onwards

AT: The Pantry, Yashwant Chambers, Kalaghoda, Fort.

CALL 22700082

