The weekend digest

Dance

United beats

Attend celebrations marking the 70th birth anniversary of late kathak dancer Pandit Durgalal. Pandit Nayan Ghosh, Pandit Yogesh Samsi, Abhimanyu and Vidha Lal and Chitra Sudhir Dalvi will be performing at the event.

On November 3, 6.30 pm onwards AT Kalaangan, Sangit Mahabharti, Juhu.

Call 9820304713

Free

Food

Grub shub

Gorge on experimental Indian cuisine at an all-day bar and eatery that has just launched a new menu. Tuck into quirky dishes like aam papad paneer made with paneer and lotus stem. Or opt for wholesome portions such as the Kerala fish curry with turmeric rice.

Time 12 pm to 12 am

At Villa 12-A, Lotus Cinema Building, opposite Nehru Centre, Worli.

Call 24933321

Photography

Frames from Kutch

Attend an exhibition by Gujarat-based photographer Arjan N Rasadiya, showcasing the scenic region.

Till November 6, 11 am to 7 pm

At Jehangir Art Gallery, Fort.

Call 22843989

Fashion

Runway ready

Running out of clothes to wear for the festive season? Head out to a sale presented by a menswear designer brand and choose from bandhgalas, sherwanis, and kurtas.

Till November 4 at Dstress House, Juhu.

Call 97696 47696







An enlightening getaway

Take a break from the chaos of city life by visiting Khanderi, an island nestled away 20km from Mumbai with a major fortifaction. Two forts, Khanderi and a sea fort Underi can be found here. You also get to explore one of Maharashtra’s oldest lighthouses, Kanhoji Angre Lighthouse.

On November 3

Time 7.30 am to 6.30 am meeting point Regal Cinema, Colaba.

Call 9768001973

Cost Rs 1,900

Comedy

Laugh riot

Having a rough week? Join comedians Shreeja Chaturvedi, Shashwat Maheswari (in pic), and Masoom Rajwani, in a show hosted by Kashyap Swaroop as they attempt to cheer you up by the Powai lake.

On November 4, 7 pm to 9 pm

At The Square, Heera Panna shopping mall, Powai.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 250

Music

Percussion paradise

Shikhar Naad Qureshi bears testimony to a grandiose musical legacy. Hailing from a family of maestros, Qureshi is a percussionist. Tomorrow, listen in as he plays the djembe, bongo, and other assorted instruments.

On November 2, 9 pm onwards AT The Quarter, Royal Opera House, Mathew Road.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 749