Search

The Weekend Digest

Updated: Jul 18, 2019, 11:54 IST | The Guide Team

Top picks, cool finds, must-attend gigs. Here's how to make the most of your weekend

The Weekend Digest

MUSIC

Groove to the tunes

Watch Delraaz Bunshah (in pic) perform live after being a part of big-ticket musicals like Sing India Sing and Disney’s Aladdin.

On July 18, 9.30 pm
At The Stables, Peninsula Red Pine Hotel, Andheri East.
Call 61344920

FESTIVAL

Sizzler

Feel the sizzle

If you enjoy the sight of a piping hot sizzler, head to this ongoing festival. Dig into dishes like Thai me up, the Mardi Gras mix sizzle, Speedy Gonzales and the Javanese, apart from desserts like Dolce and drizzle sizzle.

At Out of the Blue, Union Park, Khar West.
Till August 4, 7 pm onwards
Call 9324839393

THEATRE

Aurat Aurat Aurat

Join the festivities

Attend a festival that celebrates 40 years of Motley Productions, headed by Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah. Catch plays produced by the theatre group.

At Prithvi Theatre, Juhu Church Road, Juhu.
On Ongoing
Log on to prithvitheatre.org (for details on timings and cost)

PERFORMANCE

Readings in the shed

Watch the magic

Watch a play directed by Nikhil Katara (in pic) that talks the magic all around.

On July 20, 7 pm
At Piramal Art Gallery, NCPA, Nariman Point.
Call 66223737
Cost Rs 270

GETAWAY

Trek

Rolling in the green

Take in the breathtaking views and chill by the gushing waterfalls at Malshej Ghat this weekend.

Time July 21, 6 am to 6 pm
Meeting point Dadar, Chembur, Thane and Kalyan 
Call 22821811 (for exact details)
Cost Rs 1,600

OFFERS

Cosmo Explosion

Drinks to this

If you’re looking to grab drinks at an affordable rate, head to a chain of pubs that’s offering a 40 per cent discount alcohol. Drop by on a weekend evening to start the shenanigans early.
At All Social outlets.
On Every day, 4 pm to 8 pm
Call 7506394243

WORKSHOP

Poetry Workshop

From prose to poetry

At this event, experts will arm you with the skill of decoding behavioural patterns so that you can establish rapports with people and network easily.

Time June 21, 8 am to 12 pm
At Tunga International, Mulgaon, Andheri East.
Log on to instamojo.com
Cost Rs 3,500

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

mumbai guidenaseeruddin shahratna pathak

Masterchef finalist Karishma Sakhrani's breakfast tutorial!

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK