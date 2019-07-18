The Weekend Digest
Top picks, cool finds, must-attend gigs. Here's how to make the most of your weekend
MUSIC
Groove to the tunes
Watch Delraaz Bunshah (in pic) perform live after being a part of big-ticket musicals like Sing India Sing and Disney’s Aladdin.
On July 18, 9.30 pm
At The Stables, Peninsula Red Pine Hotel, Andheri East.
Call 61344920
FESTIVAL
Feel the sizzle
If you enjoy the sight of a piping hot sizzler, head to this ongoing festival. Dig into dishes like Thai me up, the Mardi Gras mix sizzle, Speedy Gonzales and the Javanese, apart from desserts like Dolce and drizzle sizzle.
At Out of the Blue, Union Park, Khar West.
Till August 4, 7 pm onwards
Call 9324839393
THEATRE
Join the festivities
Attend a festival that celebrates 40 years of Motley Productions, headed by Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah. Catch plays produced by the theatre group.
At Prithvi Theatre, Juhu Church Road, Juhu.
On Ongoing
Log on to prithvitheatre.org (for details on timings and cost)
PERFORMANCE
Watch the magic
Watch a play directed by Nikhil Katara (in pic) that talks the magic all around.
On July 20, 7 pm
At Piramal Art Gallery, NCPA, Nariman Point.
Call 66223737
Cost Rs 270
GETAWAY
Rolling in the green
Take in the breathtaking views and chill by the gushing waterfalls at Malshej Ghat this weekend.
Time July 21, 6 am to 6 pm
Meeting point Dadar, Chembur, Thane and Kalyan
Call 22821811 (for exact details)
Cost Rs 1,600
OFFERS
Drinks to this
If you’re looking to grab drinks at an affordable rate, head to a chain of pubs that’s offering a 40 per cent discount alcohol. Drop by on a weekend evening to start the shenanigans early.
At All Social outlets.
On Every day, 4 pm to 8 pm
Call 7506394243
WORKSHOP
From prose to poetry
At this event, experts will arm you with the skill of decoding behavioural patterns so that you can establish rapports with people and network easily.
Time June 21, 8 am to 12 pm
At Tunga International, Mulgaon, Andheri East.
Log on to instamojo.com
Cost Rs 3,500
Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Masterchef finalist Karishma Sakhrani's breakfast tutorial!