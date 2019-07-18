The Weekend Digest

things-to-do

Top picks, cool finds, must-attend gigs. Here's how to make the most of your weekend

MUSIC

Groove to the tunes

Watch Delraaz Bunshah (in pic) perform live after being a part of big-ticket musicals like Sing India Sing and Disney’s Aladdin.

On July 18, 9.30 pm

At The Stables, Peninsula Red Pine Hotel, Andheri East.

Call 61344920

FESTIVAL

Feel the sizzle

If you enjoy the sight of a piping hot sizzler, head to this ongoing festival. Dig into dishes like Thai me up, the Mardi Gras mix sizzle, Speedy Gonzales and the Javanese, apart from desserts like Dolce and drizzle sizzle.

At Out of the Blue, Union Park, Khar West.

Till August 4, 7 pm onwards

Call 9324839393

THEATRE

Join the festivities

Attend a festival that celebrates 40 years of Motley Productions, headed by Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah. Catch plays produced by the theatre group.

At Prithvi Theatre, Juhu Church Road, Juhu.

On Ongoing

Log on to prithvitheatre.org (for details on timings and cost)

PERFORMANCE

Watch the magic

Watch a play directed by Nikhil Katara (in pic) that talks the magic all around.

On July 20, 7 pm

At Piramal Art Gallery, NCPA, Nariman Point.

Call 66223737

Cost Rs 270

GETAWAY

Rolling in the green

Take in the breathtaking views and chill by the gushing waterfalls at Malshej Ghat this weekend.

Time July 21, 6 am to 6 pm

Meeting point Dadar, Chembur, Thane and Kalyan

Call 22821811 (for exact details)

Cost Rs 1,600

OFFERS

Drinks to this

If you’re looking to grab drinks at an affordable rate, head to a chain of pubs that’s offering a 40 per cent discount alcohol. Drop by on a weekend evening to start the shenanigans early.

At All Social outlets.

On Every day, 4 pm to 8 pm

Call 7506394243

WORKSHOP

From prose to poetry

At this event, experts will arm you with the skill of decoding behavioural patterns so that you can establish rapports with people and network easily.

Time June 21, 8 am to 12 pm

At Tunga International, Mulgaon, Andheri East.

Log on to instamojo.com

Cost Rs 3,500

