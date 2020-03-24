The WFH life

As the world adapts to a new normal and everyone warms up to work from home models, everything from meetings, notes and updates are moving online with a little technological help.Here are three apps that can make work from home easier than it seems.

FOR: Well connected with the world

Remote teams swear by Zoom, the easy-to-use video conferencing app that uses a cloud platform. Whether it is interviews, one-on-ones or group meetings, it allows people to interact face-to-face in real time. The biggest pros, users tell us, is the fact that it takes no downloads and you can join a conversation with a simple link.

FOR: Better group dynamics

When moving to a remote setup, the first thing that disrupts is effective communication. While most remote workers are divided on their views between Slack and Microsoft Teams, they essentially serve the same purpose, that of a group messaging app. You can create team-based channels, post notices and assign tasks.

FOR: Smarter sync ups with team

As the name suggests, Jabber is yet another highly-recommended collaborative app that takes the whole workplace experience online. It also allows messaging, video conferencing and voice calls with an option of multi-party meetings and live webinars. It allows for desktop sharing that can come handy for trouble shooting during these times.

Other recommended apps: Trello for notes and collaborative message boards and Slack for communication.

