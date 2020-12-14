The Witcher filming continues despite Henry Cavill's injury

Filming on the sets of the super hit Netflix drama series 'The Witcher' continues on Sunday without its lead star Henry Cavill who is recovering from an injury sustained during production at Arborfield studios, London.

According to Deadline, Cavill who is still recovering from what is being described as a minor leg muscle injury will be sidelined from the production of 'The Witcher' for a short period of time. His leg got hurt on an assault course while working at a height of 20ft wearing a safety harness.

The show's filming has already been halted twice, the first being after actor Kristofer Hivju revealed that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Consequently, the shoot had to be shut down in March which was extended till mid-August as the UK was under Covid-induced lockdown over the spring. The shoot was suspended again in November because of a surge in positive coronavirus cases, reported Deadline, adding that similar to other productions the drama series is scheduled to go on hiatus later this month owing to the holidays.

'The Witcher' is based on a Polish book series of the same name and is one of Netflix's biggest hits. Cavill plays the role of Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter struggling to find his place in this world where people have often proved to be more wicked than beasts.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever