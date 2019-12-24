The Witcher Web Series Review: Henry Cavill-starrer is an apt adaptation, worthy of a binge watch

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The Witcher

Netflix

A; Fantasy, Drama

Creator: Lauren Schmidt Hissrich

Cast: Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan

Rating:

The Witcher, the fantasy drama series based on the book by the same name, released on December 20, 2019, giving the fans a new show to binge on Netflix. Before giving out spoilers, every episode extends more than an hour, which is not less than a movie in itself, and secondly, the two consecutive storylines of the witcher, Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), and princess Cirilla (Freya Allan) of Cintra will introduce you to a bunch of talented actors and of course, a magical and intricately woven story that will leave you spellbound. Though this world doesn't have any unicorns and rainbows to give you, but new spells in Elder, a language popular among the mutants and mages, and supreme spirits to encounter as you delve deeper in the world of The Witcher.

All the Superman and DC fans will find Henry Cavill as 'The Witcher' to be a perfect fit for the character. The man of few words, who has a brooding personality yearning to swipe off the evil with his sword will make you go weak on your knees. His silver hair, which makes him stand out in the crowd of brunettes and redheads, and chiselled physique is shown aesthetically enough by the creators. The Witcher has just popped out from the books by Andrzej Sapkowski in the form of reality as Henry Cavill.

The Witcher is a story of a man, forced to become a mutant as a child, which is further shown how his mother traded the boy to learn the art of magic. Despite knowing the difficulties a mutant has to face in future, The Witcher's mother's decision is just an add-on to the agony as Geralt. His journey of survival to balance the society's peace by killing the wicked makes The Witcher Season 1 a perfect end of 2019. Netflix has given all the fantasy drama lovers a magical gift for Christmas 2019.

Watch the trailer of The Witcher, starring Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan here:

A medieval world, where monster hunters, mages, elves and mutants are more or less troublemakers and solvers, both, The Witcher shares the story of an entire continent, where Geralt travels from town to town, to destroy the evil. In his entire journey, his fight with the strigas, monsters, kikimoras, and of course dragons, Geralt of Rivia is popular enough to be called by the kings to save their realm from the malevolent powers.

Yennefer of Vangerberg, who is sold by her father to a mage because of deformity, has her share of ups and downs as a mage in Aretuza, ruled by Tissaia de Vries. Yennefer transforms herself from a meek girl to a confident woman throughout her training as a sorceress. She gives up her fertility to become more powerful as the story. She further meets Geralt of Rivia and leaves on a journey to get back all that she has lost.

Cintra, a kingdom ruled by Queen Calanthe (Jodhi May), grandmother of Cirilla, has been attacked by old rivals, Nilfgaard. As Calanthe loses the war despite using magical powers to stop the opponents, Princess Cirilla is on a run, whose destiny is to meet Geralt of Rivia and unleash her magical powers, yet unaware of what she poses.

What comes, in the end, is a treat to a fantasy lover! A magical war, lead by mages to save a kingdom, will make you fall in love with it. Its not just magic that plays a vital role in the story but also destiny, which is been taught to Princess Cirilla ever since the war on her kingdom was raised by the Nilfgaardians.

The Witcher is a visual treat, and the entire storyline with multiple twists will cast a spell. The makers have done justice to the book, the game and of course, to its audience by treating with this imaginative world.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates