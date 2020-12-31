The year of the other actor

Who was the face of 2020 — cinema and series included? No doubt, Pankaj Tripathi! Just look at the year he's had, while the world was reeling in darkness. He offered inimitable lightness of touch across platforms — as the travel agent Tony in Angrezi Medium, Ovi Mahajan Sr in the Hollywood blood-fest Extraction, reprising Kaleen Bhaiya in the desi blood-fest Mirzapur 2. Or playing its opposite, the lovable, colonel father in Gunjan Saxena; carrying forward the immense charm in Anurag Basu's Ludo, and the solid series, Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors.

Likewise, how could you take your eyes off Jaideep Ahlawat in Paatal Lok, or Jitendra Kumar in both Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Panchayat. Or not fall for the easy-going Pratik Gandhi as Harshad Mehta in Scam 1992, or Shreya Chaudhary in Bandish Bandits (even the male lead Ritwik Bhowmik), apart from veterans Naseeruddin Shah, Atul Kulkarni, especially the quiet Sheeba Chaddha.

Leads and even key supporting cast apart, ones who stood out in 2020 though, I think, were second/third row, pretty much unknown actors, in relatively bit parts, shining still, as they got to explore their roles further.

Which is what a series (as against a film) allows for. In that sense, this was the year of the casting director, besides content, being king. I couldn't help but notice with immense joy some fresh faces, who'd be relegated to walk-on parts, or 'junior artistes', if you may, in traditional Bollywood!

Chandan Roy (Vikas), Faisal Malik (Prahlad), Panchayat



Chandan Roy and Faisal Malik - Panchayat

Yes, this is the glowingly warm show about the urban gram sachiv (Jitendra Kumar) and the rural prashan pati (the great Raghubir Yadav). But you take away the two adorable bumblers Vikas and Prahlad, who hang with the lead characters, and Panchayat (on Amazon Prime Video) would lose half its punch (lines/moments)! They're so good. But who are they? Exactly! Hope to see more of them.

Niharika Lyra Dutt (Sara), Swastika Mukherjee (Dolly), Paatal Lok

Paatal Lok (on Amazon Prime Video) is a deathly gritty series about deceitful, greedy men and the madness they're capable of. For heaven's sake, you get hit really hard by Sanjiv Mehra (Neeraj Kabi), Hathi Ram (Jaideep Ahlawat), young Ansari (Ishwak Singh), or quite literally, Hathoda Tyagi (Abhishek Banerjee). And then the two phenomenal women show up — Sanjiv's young love-interest Sara (Niharika Lyra Dutt), and his disturbed wife Dolly (Swastika Mukherjee) — the softness of their screen presence blows you away, way more. How's that even possible? Evidently is.

Hemant Kher (Ashwin), Scam 1992



Hemant Kher - Scam 1992

What's there not to endlessly admire about the ensemble cast of the financial thriller on SonyLIV, where everyone brilliantly plays somebody who existed in real life — from BSE's Big Bull Harshad Mehta (Pratik Gandhi), business reporter Sucheta Dalal (Shreya Dhanwanthary), down to the sharp CBI officer Raghavan (Rajat Kapoor). But Harshad's earnest-looking brother, Ashwin (Hemant Kher) — man, did they get the actual guy (who's alive) to play the part, or what? That's what I thought. He's that great!

Rytasha Rathore (Gia), Masaba Masaba

Sure the quasi-reality series Masaba Masaba has got to be about Masaba, and in equal measure her mom Neena Gupta. And then, on occasion, in this six-episode Netflix show, Masaba's friend Gia walks into the screen, performing like there's no camera before her, and I can't help but wonder: Why haven't I seen her before? Or have I!

Dibyendu Bhattacharya (DSP Ghosh), Undekhi



Dibyendu Bhattacharya - Undekhi

Ghosh Babu is the sort of a portly yin to the yang of muscular Haryanvi/Punjabi drunk affluent goons hosting a wedding in Manali over yet another crime series, Undekhi (on SonyLIV). The entire cast stands out for pulling off through performances, what portions of the script lacks in its coherence, sometimes. You notice gems of a turn — from Papaji (Harsh Chhaya), daughter-in-law to be (Apeksha Singh), her videographer friend (Ayn Zoya), her fiancé (Ankur Rathee), his badass brother from another mother, Rinku (Surya Sharma).... But Bengali DSP Ghosh (Dibyendu Bhattacharya) has all your attention — through and through!

Anupriya Goenka (Nikhat), Criminal Justice 2

No, I can't remember Anupriya Goenka from Padmaavat, just noticing it on her IMDb. Likewise she was more or less a fleeting presence (by way of impact) in Asur (on Voot ), and you watched her in Aashram (MX Player) in the same year. Once she's familiar to the audience from Criminal Justice 1, you catch her so naturally matching wits with Pankaj Tripathi on Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors (on Disney+Hotstar) and go: What a find! This is to take away nothing from the star of the show, Kirti Kulhari, widening her range from the breezy Four More Shots Please, with what's probably the most painfully felt performance of the year. And, hell, how on-point is Jisshu Sengupta as the top lawyer.

Isha Talwar (Madhuri) in Mirzapur 2

Without an exception, everyone on Amazon Prime Video's iconic Mirzapur series is by now a star in their own right, known as well by their screen names — Guddu (Ali Fazal), Munna (Divyenndu Sharma), Bablu (Vikrant Massey), Beena Ji (Rasika Dugal), Golu (Shweta Tripathi)… Yet, Isha Talwar shows up as a young politician Madhuri Yadav in Season 2, with a quiet strut, and damn, you sit up, and take notice.

Vikas Kumar (ACP Khan), Ankur Bhatia (Sangram), Aarya

Ram Madhvani's delightfully dark, authentic adaptation of Dutch series Penoza (on Disney+Hotstar) of course gave Sushmita Sen a new lease of life, in a heavy part that she probably wasn't offered even at her peak. Sikander Kher's solid too. But I'm talking about discovering faces. And, well, how do you replicate the swag coupled with vulnerability of the cop (Vikas Kumar) investigating a drug/murder case, and the rich brat (Ankur Bhatia), navigating the law. Blown, totally.

Riddhi Dogra (Nusrat), Asur

Of course Asur on Voot Select is Arshad Warsi's comeback, in every way. And a launch-pad of sorts for young Barun Sobti. Like with all the major Indian series, the ensemble cast is killing it too. Sometimes though, I suspect, it's just about a presence on screen — the fact that they're there; not even doing or saying much, but looking every bit in the moment. That's what viscerally draws you in towards them. That was Riddhi Dogra as a mid-level CBI officer to me. Just there!

