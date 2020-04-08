There's a tonny connection to Sunil Gavaskar's donation

Batting cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar has donated R59 lakh, joining the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic which has claimed over 100 lives in India. Gavaskar did not reveal the contribution himself but a source close to him confirmed after former Mumbai skipper Amol Muzumdar tweeted the same.

"Just heard that SMG has donated 59 lakhs towards covid relief fund. 35 to @PMCaresFunds n 24 lakhs to @CMOMaharashtra. Thumbs up superb gesture Sir," Muzumdar said.

Gavaskar's son Rohan, also a former cricketer, later explained the contributions to the two funds and tweeted: "This was done last week. 35 because he scored 35 hundreds for India [34 in Tests and one in ODIs] and 24 because he scored 24 for Mumbai [20 in Ranji Trophy, two each in Irani Cup and Wills Trophy]. Prayers for everyone's good health and that we are all safe and sound."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever