These five bands have gotten the world to fall in love with K-Pop

K-Pop has turned into a global sensation owing to its dynamic mix of addictive melodies, stellar choreography, and funky dance moves by South Korean performers in perfection synchronization that always leaves fans grooving.

While BTS continues to dominate music charts across the globe with their hit single 'Boy With Luv' emerging to be YouTube's most-streamed video in the first 24 hours of its release, and the fastest video to hit 100 million views, there are many other prominent bands that have paved the way for the eminent rise of the genre witnessed in the past 5-10 years.

Ahead of 'Travel At Home', a special series airing on 4th July 2020 at 8 pm on Voot Select and Vh1 India that will take fans on a virtual vacation to Korea with their favourite K-pop idols, we take a look at those extraordinary bands who have given rise to the Hallyu wave taking over the world.

BTS

Beyond The Scene (BTS) released their first album in August 2014 and the rest they say is history. The world's most popular boy group pen their lyrics around sensitive topics like school bullying, societal ideals, mental health issues, suicide, nihilism, and female empowerment that have led them to conquer global charts with 50+ awards in their kitty and numerous records with their latest single "Stay Gold" being their 20th no 1 hit on the World Songs Chart. The originators of the Hallyu wave, BTS are indeed here to stay.

Blackpink

Returning after a year and a half with their latest single "How You Like That", BlackPink swept away 3 records previously held by BTS being "Most viewed music video on YouTube in 24 hours," and "Most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a K-pop group". The four women of Blackpink, who debuted as a group in 2016, comprise a multilingual performance powerhouse connecting with fans across borders. Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa may have just begun touring globally, but a strong fanbase stretching far beyond South Korea is already powering their rapid ascent.

One US

Topping multiple music charts and breaking hearts all over the place, you will understand One US's rising popularity the minute you hit play. Each song from this grooving K-Pop boy band is a universe you will want to immerse yourself in. Having originated in 2019, this K-Pop boy group are here to slay with their quirky beats and rhythmic pop tunes.

Viction

Assembled by BTS casting director Noh Min-mee and riding high with new MV single Mayday, the seven-piece K-pop boy band rose from a false start to mount a mighty comeback in 2020. With funky beats and grooving tunes, Victon were set for fame from their very debut in 2016. They have constantly been delivering hit singles and aim to get everyone to the dance floor with their funky tunes.

Everglow

Taking the K-Pop wave a notch higher, the all-girl band Everglow debuted in 2019 with their album Arrive of Everglow that went on to take the top spot across pop charts worldwide. The starlets are amongst the most trending bands currently and were scheduled for a 5-city tour in the USA which was sold out but had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Indulge in the Hallyu wave with groovy tracks from new-age K-Pop sensations only on Travel From Home 4th July 2020 at 8 pm only on Vh1 India and Voot Select.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news