Things to do around Mumbai this Sunday

Binge on healthy rolls

9 AM - 11.30 PM: If you want to get your kid to eat healthy, nothing like starting now. Try 212 All Good's new The Fit Kid menu. The menu features favourites like mac 'n' cheese with gluten-free macaroni pasta, peppers and cream cheese dip, pulled chicken burrito with cornmeal burrito, creamy basil pesto, red onions, olives and brie cheese and more. Apart from that, the menu also has some fun desserts and smoothies with fresh fruits, flax seeds

and honey.

Where: 212 All Good, Grand West Zone, High Street Phoenix, Lower Parel

Call: 62216021

Listen to monologues

5.30 PM: Watch actor Prachi Chaube recreate Zubin Driver's Devi on stage in Hindi. The performance comprises four powerful monologues with each piece exploring gender issues and the many layered feminine psyche from different vantage points - sexual choice, abuse, molestation and body shaming. This will be followed up by a discussion with the audience.

Where: The Lil Flea, Jio Gardens, BKC Pt No: RG1A, G Block, BKC, Bandra East

Entry: Rs 299

To book: insider.in

Feel the chemistry offline

3 PM - 6 PM: No more wasting time on fake profiles online, chats, messages or Calls for months, before you meet the special one. Here's your chance to mingle with other singles offline at the Life of Line (LOL) Speed Dating event. At the event, you can chat with a minimum of eight eligible singles for eight minutes each and score them. Details of the best match will be later shared with you over email.

Where: Global Culture Restaurant, A-1 & A-2, Moraj Palm Paradise, Navi Mumbai

Entry: Rs 1,499 for women, Rs 2,999 for men

To book: in.bookmyshow.com

Drink flavourful teas

8 AM - 12.30 AM: There's nothing as comforting as sipping on a perfect cup of tea to rejuvenate yourself. Try the newly-introduced flavours, available at Tea Villa Café, which include orange blossom oolong, cherry sencha, herbal coconut chai, apple and chocolate and mint teas. The teas are infused with flavour like spices, orange, berrys, coconut, honey, almond and different fruits, giving it a very healthy twist.

Where: Pardhy House, opposite Jain Temple, junction of MG Road and Hanuman Road, Vile Parle East

Call: 8080850000

Watch a Canadian drama

3.30 PM: Catch Canadian filmmaker Sébastien Pilote's The Dismantling (2013) at a special screening. The film tells the story of Gaby, who owns a farm on which he raises lambs. One day, his eldest daughter asks him for some financial support so that she doesn't end up losing her house in the city. Gaby, for whom fatherhood has evolved to a point Where it becomes unreasonable, decides to dismantle the farm. The screening will be followed by a discussion, which will be moderated by Raghav Aggarwal - an alumnus of William Esper Studio, New York City.

Where: The Habitat, 1st floor, Hotel Unicontinental, Road Number 3, Khar West

Entry: Rs 220

To book: in.bookmyshow.com

Plan a kitty party

Till APRIL 30: Want to have a fun kitty party with your girlfriends over the weekend? Head to Nonya, and avail a flat 50 per cent discount on your bill. Pre-book your party and get your gossip sessions going as you indulge in authentic Peranakan dishes, which is a mix of Chinese, Malay and Indonesian cuisines. The curated menu includes Malaysian curried laksa, crystal dumpling, Vietnamese crispy silken tofu burger, among others.

Where: Nonya, Hotel Ginger, Teli Galli, opposite Hubtown Solaris, Andheri East

Call: 7400403462

Experience dance through art and words

11 AM onwards: Attend two workshops as part of the ongoing Mudra Dance Festival. The morning's session will begin with performer, choreographer and composer, Sanjukta Wagh's workshop, Movement Between The Lines, which is based on the exploration and embodiment of text. It will cover the varied ways of approaching the word and its relevance in different modes of performance. This will be followed by artist Subodh Poddar's session on visual arts and dance. Poddar, whose paintings have been inspired by dance, will talk about his work and also guide participants to create sketches of dancers.

Where: West Room 1, NCPA, Nariman Point

Entry: Rs 500 for both workshops; Rs 300 for one

For Registration: 66223822

Heal yourself with sound

8.30 PM: If you believe in the power of sound and vibrations, When it comes to healing the body and soul, this one's for you. Renowned sound therapist and Nada Yogi Rivesh Vade plays Tibetan and crystal singing bowls, gongs and chimes. This is also When the Taurus New Moon is welcoming Venus. What better way to invite more love into your life?

Where: The Imperial Club: Mumbai, Tardeo

Entry: Rs 400

Call: 61677000

Leave your worries behind

8.30 PM: Perhaps once in a while we need to forget our troubles and listen to others? Stand-up comic Neeti Palta shares what's happening in her life. This evening, she will tell stories of her childhood: parents, sibling rivalry, Indian men. She'll also talk of child-bearing hips, ads on TV, weddings... the list is quite exhaustive actually. The good thing is, she promises to get you laughing.

Where: The Habitat: Mumbai, Khar West

Entry: Rs 499

Call: 9833358490

Bowl your tummy over this IPL

12.30 PM ONWARDS: If you have the stomach for it, go for a post-work, mid-week match at Chili's and eat their specially crafted Stadium menu. There's toss fritters, yellow card burger, pork bites and chili skillet dipper among other dishes. Even the drinks menu has names like Champions Rita and Home Game Rita. If you figure why Rita has lent her name, let us know.

Where: Chili's American Grill & Bar, Across all city outlets

Call: 67471196

Listen to harmonious jazz in the 'burbs

7 pm: For the suburbs, getting a rendition of classical western music means a trek to SoBo. Not today. Ann Hampton Callaway is celebrated as an American vocalist steeped in the classy jazz vocal tradition set by Ella Fitzgerald and Sarah Vaughan. This evening, she will be accompanied by pianist and musical director Ted Rosenthal.

Where: Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir, Bandra

Entry: Rs 750-Rs,000

Call: 61177000

Paint in an indigenous style

12 PM Onwards: Growing up, most of us drew in only one style and that was nothing close to the rich Indian tradition. Fortunately, as adults we have greater options. Today, you can learn to paint in the tradition of the Bhils of Madhya Pradesh. Everything connected with the Bhil life is painted - the Sun, the Moon, the animals, trees, insects, rivers and fields.

Where: Iteeha Studio, Lower Parel

Entry: Rs 1200

Call: 7506122332

Take an electric break

5 Am Onwards: getting up this early may not be your thing, but it's worth it. Head out for a coastal ride on an electric bicycle (which means less pedalling). The route, of 100 km, starts at Mandwa Jetty and ends at a secret camping location, covering a number of serene beaches. But it's not just exercise. You get to enjoy local food and an old-school barbeque.

Meeting Point: Dadar West

Entry: Rs 4,000

Call: 9930811690

Make the most of your Saturday

The work week is done with and you just want to let your hair down? Well, the city, fortunately has enough happening today. For starters there's the Vinyl Pop-Up at the Quarter which is a must-attend if you are a vinyl collector or just want to meet others who are interested. At this day-long pop-up you can rummage through crates of the best-known, rare and wide offering of 2,500 + titles from classics like Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, David Bowie, Miles Davis, Santana, Michael Jackson, Bob Dylan and Boney M. Spend the day at the BYOV Session (Bring your Own Vinyl), a DJ Scratching Workshop, Vinyl Listening Sessions, Curated Wine & Dine Experience and vinyl-only sets by DJ Uri and DJ Skip.

When: 12 PM to 8 PM, 21 April

Where: The Quarter – Royal Opera House

Call: 8329110638

Enter the enchanted woods

While Jim Corbett should be on every safari lover's Indian agenda, there's more here than just tigers to be seen. A trip conducted by Pugmarks lists its objectives as: Reading and communicating with the forest. Exploration and observations of flora and fauna. Introducing participants to the joys of Indian Wildlife and helping them in becoming a Jungle Detective. The Kumaoni Tales camp is the perfect summer camp if your kids are wondering what to do during vacation time. The age limit is 24 years and the youngest child to be allowed will be 10 years. 6 nights.

Where: Meeting Point- Mumbai International Airport, Sahar Elevated Road, Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport Area

When: May 17-23

Entry: Rs 29,900 (inclusive of flight ticket)

Call: 9819983870

A week of fun with WSD

Summer is back which means so is WSD's annual Summer Workshops For Kids. There's a whole host of workshops lined up from this week from fun Fun face painting workshop (Monday) to colourful doggie crafts with Sonya Shastri on Tuesday. On Wednesday learn to make origami animals with Sonya Shastri. Also learn to make vegetarian treats for your pooch with Akanksha Arora of 'Barker's Dozen' on Thursday. On Friday, author Jerry Pinto will read stories about Mumbai's street doggies from a just launched book, My City, My Dogs written by WSD CEO, Abodh Aras. And on Saturday, mid-day's feature's editor Fiona Fernandez will teach you how to be a street dog reporter. The age group for various workshops ranges from 6 to 18. Check eligibility and venues before registering.

Where: Different venues across the city

Entry: Rs 200

Call: 7208043341

Watch Bollywood on toes

The online listing note warns you: This is a screening. But, that really shouldn't stop you from heading to the NCPA to watch a the Bolshoi Ballet Giselle. After all, it's the perfect masala film minus the loud music and annoying dialogues. The story is of Giselle who dies of a broken heart When she learns that her beloved Albrecht is promised to another woman. While Albrecht grieves, she returns from the dead as a Wili, a vengeful spirit meant to make unfaithful men dance unto death. Prima ballerina Svetlana Zakharova personifies this ultimate ballerina role in the classical repertoire, alongside the sensational Sergei Polunin as Albrecht. And, if you find yourself captivated, know that you're participating in a 150-year-old story.

When: 6.30 pm, April 24 and April 25

Where: Dance Theatre Godrej: NCPA, Nariman Point, NCPA Marg

Entry: Rs 768

Call: 66223737

