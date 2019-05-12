This Mother's Day, get some parenting lessons from the mums of Game Of Thrones

hollywood

This Mother's day, let's celebrate the mothers of Game Of Thrones and list down what lessons one can imbibe from them

Catelyn Stark and Cersei Lannister

Mother's Day is just around the corner and so is the end of our beloved fantasy drama, Game of Thrones. The show, which recently got embellished with a record in the Guinness Book of World Records for the most in-demand TV premiere, has made "fight like a lady" a much-coveted compliment.

As the seasons have progressed, the prominence of the female characters have significantly increased; the women have worn multiple hats, of a mother, a sister, a lover and the list is never-ending. This Mother's day, let's celebrate the mothers of Westeros and list down what lessons one can imbibe from them.

Catelyn Stark: Loyalty

Catelyn, an honourable woman, and mother to our favourite five Starks, stood by her family through every hardship. Introduced as the beautiful lady stark and Ned Stark's wife who later transforms into a warrior and protects her family. She's loyal to her family and has instilled the same values in her children. Be it capturing a Lannister enemy or standing alongside Robb in his pursuit of the kinghood, she has been there for them throughout.

Daenerys Targaryen: Persistence

The mother of dragons made her children her strength and the biggest threat to all her enemies. Being a mother of dragons isn't a cakewalk, especially when all the kingdoms are after your children's lives. Despite all the hardships that came with this responsibility, she was always proud of being a mother; she never differentiated between her children.

Cersei Lannister: Protectiveness

Cersei, a mother of three, is one of the most loathed characters in Game of Thrones for her callousness. She's a woman who always wanted to be the Queen and wants the power to remain within her family. A woman who is portrayed as a heartless and violent person is also extremely protective and benevolent towards her children. Throughout the series, she has defended her children in each and every circumstance. The character has gone to extreme lengths to protect her children from all threats.

Ellaria Sand: Progressiveness

For Ellaria and her daughters, it has always been their way or the highway. They kill those who don't agree with them. Ellaria is a savage and feels no remorse in killing anyone. She has brought her kids up in such a progressive manner that they fear nothing. Nothing stops her from fighting for what she deserves and the same has been instilled in her children. She has raised her children to be formidable women with strong and independent opinions.

Gilly: Hope

Growing up as wildling, her father, who is also the father of her child, made her life as miserable as he could. Craster kills all his sons, but Gilly saves her son from him and runs away with Sam. She has been through a lot in her life, be it the traumatic incestuous relationship with her father or being the only woman at Castle Black, she has never been hopeless and fought it all. Though we don't see her fighting with Valyrian steel and slaying white walkers, one thing we can learn from Gilly is hope. She is a mother who keeps fighting her circumstances in the hope of a better tomorrow.

Game of Thrones airs in India on Star World, every Tuesday at 10 pm.

