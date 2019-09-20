This picture of Ananya Birla with family will make your day

Music sensation and young entrepreneur Ananya Birla is known for her funky fashion sense and is now a proud owner of a clothing line. Recently, the young star took to social media platform, Instagram to share a picture of the Birla clan and we must say it is aww-dorable. Check out the post below!

Ananya Birla shared this family picture on her Instagram account captioning it as, 'Before I start my performances, a big release, touring and then a big 2020 - this was much needed real, pure, unconditional love. My favourite kinda night.' In the picture, Ananya Birla is seen snuggling with her parents, Kumar Mangalam Birla and Neerja Birla and her siblings.

Ananya Birla is seen in a casual T-shirt, messy bun paired with cute glasses totally slaying the casual look. Ananya Birla has created her own path and identity through her unique music and fashion sense. She is also a successful entrepreneur, fashion diva, musician, style icon and a loving daughter. Ananya Birla is also appreciated for her fashion sense, from traditional attires to western outfits, she slays it all with elegance and poise.

Recently, Ananya Birla stunned her fans on the social media platform, Instagram breaking exciting news. She took to Instagram to break the big news to all her fans in an ubercool post. She shared this news on Instagram captioning it as 'I am super excited to announce that my women’s clothing brand collaboration with @disrupt_india is NOW LIVE! We have been working on this line that we have called 'Never Normal' since 6 months and it’s all about my style, stuff I would wear and unapologetically being who you are!!! I’ve worn a few of our pieces in these pictures! Be you. Never Normal, because what is normal anyway? It’s for all of you GameChangers!!!'

