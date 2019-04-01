This workshop in Bandra aims to take care of textile waste

things-to-do

Be a part of a discussion and donation drive that aims to tackle pollution due to textile waste, starting with denim

Here's an awareness session that seems like the best fit for those of you who are spontaneous shoppers, ever-keen to go on sprees. Donate your old jeans to Dwij that has partnered with a co-working space in the city and see your discarded clothes turn into functional and spunky bags, mats and jewellery.

Founded a year ago with the sole aim of taking care of textile waste, they work with all kinds of fabric that's beyond use. "This workshop will focus on denim, because it's sturdy and discarded frequently when styles change, and not because of wear and tear," says Soumya Kalluri, founder of Dwij.



The products are made at the workshop in Bhandup

After the denim is washed, it will be taken to the workshop where it will be customised according to the 10 to 15 templates they have. Their trained team of six workers, including two women from MHADA colony in Kanjurmarg, bring the product together, instead of it being used to clean up industrial waste and then burnt or buried.



Soumya Kalluri

"There is so much textile waste, along with labour abuse. The fashion industry is glamorous, so people tend to look only at the pretty side, not what happens behind the scene. With this talk, we hope to spread awareness about how we are indirectly polluting the environment because until everyone around knows what the problem is, they can't be part of the solution. We want people to think about why they are buying a product the next time they step out to shop," explains Kalluri, a resident of Vikhroli. They will also be giving tips on how you

can make simple products using clothes you want to get rid of at home.

ON April 2, 11 am to 3 pm

AT 603 The Co-Working Space, 603 Makhija Arcade, 35th Road, Bandra West.

CALL 9920207026

LOG ON TO eventbrite.com

FREE

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates