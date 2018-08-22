Three arrested for smuggling narcotics, drugs worth Rs 2.5 crore seized

crime

Three persons were arrested yesterday on charges of narcotics smuggling and drugs, worth over Rs 2.5 cr, were seized here, police said. They were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) from the Polytechnic Crossing following a tip-off, they said.

The accused were identified as Mohd Salman, Mohd Taufeeq and Santosh Tiwari. The STF seized 2.5 kg of drugs, worth over Rs 2.5 cr in the international market, police said. They were involved in narcotics smuggling in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi, they said, adding that the arrests were made at 2 am. Police said a detailed probe is on in the matter.

