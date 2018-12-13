Three arrested for snatching woman's handbag

crime

The woman was going towards Max Hospital from Sheikh Sarai in an auto rickshaw with her relatives when two bike-borne men snatched her purse

Representational Picture

Three youths were arrested for allegedly snatching the handbag of a woman in south Delhi's Sheikh Sarai, the police said Wednesday. The police were informed on Monday about the snatching of a handbag. The woman was going towards Max Hospital from Sheikh Sarai in an auto rickshaw with her relatives when two bike-borne men snatched her purse containing Rs 5,000, mobile phone and a gold ring, the police said.



The investigation revealed that the motorcycle used in the crime was also used in another snatching incident and bikers fled away after leaving the bike in Ambedkar Nagar, the police said. The accused trio, Navin (22), Shivam (19) and Manoj (21), has been arrested, the police added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates