Three arrested with cannabis worth Rs 1.68 crore in Hyderabad

crime

After searching the vehicle, officials found 546 high-density polyethylene (HDPE) packages wrapped with biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) self-adhesive tape weighing more than a ton of Cannabis, also known as Ganja

Representational Picture

Officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Thursday seized 1121.5 kilograms of cannabis, valued around Rs 1 crore 68 lakhs, from a Sholapur-bound truck in Hyderabad.

Officials intercepted the truck at Panthangi Toll Plaza on Vijayawada-Hyderabad National Highway.

After searching the vehicle, officials found 546 high-density polyethylene (HDPE) packages wrapped with biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) self-adhesive tape weighing more than a ton of Cannabis, also known as Ganja. The said Narcotic drug and the truck which was used for concealment and transportation of the contraband was seized under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

DRI officials have also arrested three persons, including the mastermind in the case.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates