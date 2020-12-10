Three held in Gurugram for robbing Ola driver at knifepoint

The Gurugram police have arrested three youth for allegedly robbing an Ola cab driver at knifepoint on December 6 in the Farrukhnagar area of the district, the police said on Thursday.

The nabbed accused have been identified as Prashant (24) from Jhajjar, and Kuldeep (22) and Krishan (19), both from Bhiwani.

The victim, Dilshad (26) from Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh, had reported that on December 6, he had picked up the three youth at around 9.30 pm from the Naurangpur Chowk flyover on the National Highway 48 in his cab. When he reached the Farrukhnagar-Jhajjar road, the three youth robbed him of Rs 13,000 at knifepoint. The accused fled with the car after robbing him.

The culprits were arrested from the Jhajjar bypass after a specific input was received by the police on December 9. The police have recovered the car and the knife from their possession.

"During questioning, the culprits disclosed that they had to attend a wedding function in Jhajjar and had no money to pay cab fair. So they planned to rob the driver. The culprits were produced before a local court on Thursday which sent them to jail," said Preet Pal Sangwan, ACP (crime).

In another case, the police in Manesar arrested a dreaded criminal who was involved in six cases of theft, kidnapping and snatching at gunpoint in Gurugram and Rewari districts, the police said. The accused has been identified as Vinod aka Darbari from Rewari.

The police have recovered a snatched Maruti Celerio car and a bike which he had looted in Gurugram. The car was looted from one Amit Ranjan, a resident of Bihar, at gunpoint on November 29.

The accused was arrested from Rampura chowk on the Delhi-Jaipur highway following a tip-off on December 9, the police said. The police had arrested four of his gang members on December 7 after a gunfight in Alwar-Rewari border.

"The accused is on police remand for further questioning," the ACP said.

