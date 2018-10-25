Three members of Bawariya gang arrested; Greater Noida double murder case cracked

crime

Working on a tip-off, the police team tracked down three men of the gang in the jungle here and they were arrested, while six more suspects involved in the case are absconding, said an officer

With the arrest of three members of the notorious Bawaria gang, police in Greater Noida Wednesday claimed to have solved the sensational double murder case. The bodies of an elderly couple was found from the house in Jamalpur village on October 12, while a couple in the adjacent house was allegedly thrashed by the gang in the loot, triggering panic in the area. Those arrested have been identified as Naresh alias Bhola Bhawaria, 38, Raju Bawaria, 28, and Dharampal Bawaria, 27, all residents of Haryana, police said.

On the intervening night of October 12 and 13, the incident of double murder and loot was reported from Jamalpur village under Greater Noida police station area. "Ever since the police launched the probe in the case, the Bawaria gang's role was suspected because of the modus operandi here which matched their usual way of working," Circle Officer, Bisrakh, Nishank Sharma told reporters.

He said Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Pal Sharma had formed five teams to probe the case and it involved officials from police stations Ecotech I, Ecotech III, Greater Noida as well as from the Crime Branch team of Agra.



"Working on a tip-off, the police team tracked down three men of the gang in jungle here and they were arrested, while six more suspects involved in the case are absconding," Sharma said.

The absconding six members of the gang have also been identified and will be held soon, he added.

According to the police, a factory-made pistol, two gold chains along with two bangles made of yellow-metal have been seized. A cheque book and a pass book were also seized from them, police said.



A case has been registered against the accused who have been booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 396 (dacoity with murder), 412 (dishonestly receiving property fr facility) and related offences. Charges under the Arms Act have also been pressed against the trio, who has been remanded in judicial custody, police said.