Three men arrested for plotting to kill former village head in Uttar Pradesh

One of the arrested accused was wanted in 17 murder cases, SP (city) Omvir Singh said, adding all the three accused have been booked under relevant sections of the IPC.

Muzaffarnagar: Three men have been arrested here for planning to kill a former village head here, police said on Saturday. Three pistols and a car have been seized from the accused, they said.

In another incident, a 28-year-old man wanted in an attempt to murder case has been arrested from east Delhi area, Crime Branch of Delhi police said on Friday. The accused, Shakti Sharma, was previously involved in five cases of murder, extortion and robbery, police said.

Sharma was arrested on Thursday night. According to police, the attempt to murder case was lodged on a complaint by an Azad Nagar-based shopkeeper which alleged Sharma, along his associates, shot at him with a pistol on the night of January 19. One of Sharma's associates was earlier arrested by the local police, while he and the other accused were evading arrest.

A case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC and various sections of Arms Act was registered against Sharma, police said. They said a country-made pistol and seven live cartridges were recovered from Sharma's possession. His first crime was a murder in the year 2007 in Krishna Nagar when he was 18 years old, police said.

