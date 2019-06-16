Three Pakistan nationals detained with gold worth over Rs 23 lakh in Rajasthan

crime

The arrested accused has been identified Kishore Kumar Maheshwari, Ramesh Patra Cheenaji Bheel, and Kailash Mali, they are all residents of Pakistan and were travelling to India through the express train

Jaipur: Three Pakistani nationals were detained with gold worth over Rs 23 lakh from Munabao railway station near the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan's Barmer district, Customs officials said on Sunday. Five gold biscuits of 100 gram each, a gold bangle and three rings were seized from Kishor Kumar Maheshwari, Ramesh Patr and Kailash Mali on Saturday, they said. The seized items weigh over 700 grams and are worth Rs 23,27,119, the officials said, adding that they were allegedly smuggling them into India from Pakistan. They were passengers on the Thar-Link Express.

In another incident, gold and foreign currencies worth Rs 5.5 crore were seized at the Delhi airport in a single day. "Indira Gandhi International Airport customs intelligence and preventive have been maintaining a heightened alert posture to curb smuggling. In last 24 hours contraband worth over 5.5 crore was seized," said Manish Kumar, commissioner of customs department at the airport.

The department said a Japanese man was intercepted after his arrival from Hong Kong on Monday. A detailed personal and baggage search of the passenger resulted in the recovery of four pieces of gold of cylindrical shape and eight gold bars, collectively weighing 7 kg, it said. The market value of the gold, that has been seized, is assessed to be Rs 2.22 crore, the statement said, adding that the Japanese man was arrested. It is after a long time that a Japanese man has been arrested for gold smuggling.

