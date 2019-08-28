Three people arrested in Rajasthan, 12 pistols, 20 live cartridges, fake currency seized

crime

Three people were arrested in connection with the case and the incident took place in the Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan

The Special Operations Group (SOG) and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Wednesday seized twenty-three pistols, seven magazines, 20 live cartridges and fake Indian currency.

Additional Director General of Police, ATS and SOG, Anil Paliwal told news agency ANI, "Criminals are trying to import weapons from different places and we are trying to track all the different sources. During the investigation, one accused, Prem Singh was caught in Rajasthan-Madhya Pradesh border with pistols, magazines."

He added that two persons who were identified as Jagdish and Ramdan were arrested in Jaipur after they received information about people importing fake currency from West Bengal. Paliwal said, "So, there was a different investigation being carried out on possession of fake currency and weapons."

Further investigation in the case is underway.

(with inputs from ANI)

