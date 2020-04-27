Three persons arrested for raping woman in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur

This picture has been used for representational purposes

Three people have been arrested for allegedly raping a woman at a school in Batoda in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district.

"A complaint was registered by the woman herself on April 24. Her medical examination has been done and accused persons have been arrested," police said.

Further investigation is underway.

