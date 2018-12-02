Three songs you should have on your playlist right now!
1 Dheere Se by The Yellow Diary:
Reminiscent of Pakistani band Strings with some California vibes, it's an easy-listening song that will suit a December evening well.
2 Malibu Nights by Lany:
Frontman Paul Klein wrote this album about his break up with Dua Lipa. Every song is emotional and heartfelt. We specifically love their California, dreamy vibe as well.
3 Desperado by Rihanna:
It may be a oldie, but it's truly a goodie. Listen when you need a strong song to pep you up, and make you want to kick some a**.
