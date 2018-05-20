Thrifting in style

A customs officer throws open her home to us, as she does on Instagram, to show how you can source retro furniture without using your credit cards



Daribha Lyndem at her Powai home, which she has styled with curated second-hand furniture. Pics/Sameer Markande

When Daribha Lyndem, 31, isn't busy contending with suspicious baggage at the Mumbai airport, she indulges in one of her passions, her home. As you step into her Powai apartment, in a quarters provided by the government, you are welcomed by her feline friends (Chomsky and Furnando), ample sunlight, Art Nouveau prints and the strong whiff of Mad Men.

As Lyndem, deputy commissioner with the Indian Revenue Services' customs department, gives us a tour of her house, it is evident that while the dominant aesthetic is mid-century modern, there are other elements, such as industrial fittings, that are thrown in for an eclectic mix. Mid-century modern, which roughly lasted from the mid-1930s to the 1960s, is best exemplified by sleek lines, minimal ornamentation and chic comfort. In recent years, we have seen this style make a comeback in a huge way, from international auctions to IKEA, from original vintage pieces to knock-offs.



Four such dining chairs from Oshiwara

However, Lyndem has cracked a formula, for sourcing mid-century-inspired faux pieces and other knick-knacks, but that come for less than half the price than those at leading furnishing stores. And, that's how we got to know Lyndem first — through her Instagram account @daribhagram, and her Twitter account, where she tweeted, some months ago, that she was happy to offer tips on how to furnish your house without causing a dent in your pocket.

1. Design your own cosy art wall

The greatest struggle for our homes could be the question on what art to put up. With the Lyndem method, you can do the following: salvage prints from dying books, such as an old map of the fictional world of Malgudi. Your favourite Dickens quote, like hers from Great Expectation. Sift through Chor Bazaar for vintage prints, such as Alphonse Mucha's. And, if you have some talent, then make your own, such as Lyndem's Warholesque rendering of cacti. Married to writer and stand-up comic, Adhiraj Singh, her wedding card also features as one of the framed prints. If it looks cool, it's only because the couple chose a template available online at Vistaprint.

16 framed art prints: Rs 5,000



Study table and chair from Oshiwara

2. Weekly pilgrimage to Oshiwara

Oshiwara's famed furniture markets have yielded several pieces for Lynden's living room, and also a study table unit. Four second-hand chairs have now settled comfortably around a custom-made dining table. When she moved into the house about a year ago, Lyndem decided to make frequent visits to Oshiwara. "Here, you need to have patience. You will have to scour the shops and be prepared to not find anything on certain days. I used to go there once a week to have a look," she says. The good news is that Oshiwara's shopkeepers will upholster and paint furniture according to your needs. Distressed finish or matte? You've got it.

Study table and chair: Rs 6,000

Lamp: Rs 1,000

Four dining chairs: Rs 2,400



Armoire from Oshiwara and second-hand chest from Chor Bazaar

3. Hit the highway for some great steals

Previously, Lyndem was posted in Kalyan, and would travel the state highway passing through Kon Gaon as part of her daily commute. Here, she says, it is easy to find roadside shops that sell rejects from online furnishing stores. A chair in her living room was thus bought, with a prominent stain, but upholstered and fixed to perfection. "There was also a two-seater couch that caught my eye, which I thought would be a great addition to the bedroom. But, the next day, it was gone," she says. But, three side-tables travelled the highway to her house.

Side table: Rs 800

Chair: Rs 2,500

4. Keep Mumbai always in mind

The practicality of mid-century modern is that at the time at which it gained popularity, it was suited for small post-war homes in the USA. Our Mumbai homes could benefit from its lightweight and streamlined properties, and Lyndem puts that to test at her house. She got a glass-fronted teakwood armoire made, which she uses as a bookshelf. "While I like the idea of open bookshelves, that's not a great idea for Mumbai, given its dust and humidity. Closed bookshelves are more suitable, and you should opt for height rather than breadth. That way, you get more floor space," she says. One useful tip to keep in mind, while you are sourcing second-hand furniture, is to have a discerning eye about what's repairable and what isn't. Don't try salvaging termite-ridden furniture, no matter how much you want them.

Custom teakwood armoire: Rs 15,000

