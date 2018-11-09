Thugs of Hindostan Box Office: Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan set 7 massive records!

hollywood

Thugs of Hindostan has shattered all previous opening day box office records in the history of Bollywood

Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif in Thugs of Hindostan

Thugs of Hindostan has created box office history on Day one. The Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Diwali entertainer has shattered all previous opening day box office records in the history of Bollywood as it becomes the first film ever to cross the 50 crore nett mark.

With this humongous opening day collection of 50.75 (Hindi version) and 1.50 crore coming from Tamil + Telugu dubs, the film has created 7 records.

1. The highest all time opening

2. The 1st film to cross 50 crore on Day 1

3. The biggest single day collection ever

4. The biggest Diwali opener of all time

5. Biggest opening day for Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan

6. The Biggest ever opening for a non-sequel

7. YRF's Highest ever opening. The total day 1 collection of the film including Tamil and Telugu is at an astronomical 52.25 crore nett.

Director Vijay Krishna Acharya (Viktor) says, "Thugs of Hindostan is the quintessential Hindi movie that we love to watch with our friends and families. We were lucky to get two of the biggest stars of our generation to come together for an out and out masala Diwali entertainer and we are humbled and ecstatic with the love and appreciation that audiences have showered on Thugs to help the film create box office history on day one. We are thrilled to see that audiences across age groups, across India, are loving Thugs of Hindostan and have made our film a part of their Diwali plans. We made Thugs with a vision to provide a pure festive entertainer for the entire family and this result is extremely gratifying for all of us at YRF."

The high octane action adventure that is set on the high seas, boasts of jaw-dropping, never seen before visual spectacles. The film's gripping plot and the edge of the seat plot have wowed audiences.

Thugs of Hindostan is set to have a huge weekend as it rides on hugely positive word of mouth from audiences. The film brings together two of the biggest icons of Hindi cinema Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan for the first time on the big screen and also stars Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh in key roles.

