Ticket to Germany

A Mumbai-based international boutique and multi-disciplinary art studio, Harkat has tied up with the Goethe-Institut Max Mueller Bhavan to bring intimate stories from the hinterlands and small towns of Germany home. Titled Short Export — Made in Germany, the programme will showcase six beautiful German short films selected from a vast pool of almost 600 submissions.

From a man, who after losing his employment, becomes a subject for a clinical trial to finance the shared dream of a house in the countryside with his girlfriend, to the intimate portrayal of friendship between two German Muslim girls, these short films capture an array of emotions.



The Ink Doesn't Dry

These include Ascona by Julius Dommer, Ties by Dina Velikovskaya, The Proband by Hannes Schilling, Facelift by Jan Riesenbeck and Dennis Stein-Schomburg, The Ink Doesn't Dry by Felix Herrmann and Hot Dog by Marleen Valien and Alma Buddecke. "It is a mixed bag of exceptionally shot films — fiction, animation, experimental fiction and documentaries — by young, driven filmmakers. These films range between five minutes and half an hour, narrate personal stories, and are inherently German in the way they portray the stories, the country and its people. The set-up, the areas that they are shot in and the premise of the stories in these slice-of-life films let you travel to the country and explore its culture through the medium of cinema," says Michaela Talwar, co-founder and creative director, Harkat Studios.

Every film screening will be followed by a Q&A session with each of these filmmakers, along with Michaela and Karan Talwar of Harkat Studios. "It is incredible how the online medium is helping us cross borders and bridge geographies to allow freewheeling conversations with each of these filmmakers. It will be interesting to see the audience engage with them and ask questions, without feeling intimidated, because many of them are young. It will also be a lovely experience for these German filmmakers to share their art and vision with cinema enthusiasts in another corner of the world," Michaela signs off.



On Today, 7 pm onwards

Log on to www.insider.in

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news