Tina Ambani's adorable post for bff Supriya Sule will melt your heart!

A few days ago, Tina Ambani took to Instagram and shared a heartwarming picture featuring her husband Anil Ambani, Supriya Sule, Sadanand Sule, and Rima Jain. Interestingly, Supriya and Sadanand celebrated their 29th wedding anniversary on March 4, 2020.

On this occasion, Tina took to Instagram to extend her wishes and shower her love on Supriya and Sadanand Sule. The couple had tied the knot on March 4, 1991, and have been going strong ever since then. Taking to Instagram, Tina shared a heartwarming picture of where she can be seen sharing a light moment with both, Supriya and Sadanand.

While sharing the adorable picture, Tona conveyed her best wishes to Supriya and Sadanand. She wrote: To a wonderful couple and fabulous friends who began their journey the same year as us! Love and happiness always...! The photo, which was shared on March 6 has garnered a lot of likes with Tina's followers taking to the comments section of the post to wish the couple on their wedding anniversary.

One user wrote, "Happy family and happy picture," while another commented loads of diamond emoticons. A third user posted heart emoticons on the adorable post. Both, Tina Ambani and Supriya Sule have been best of friends for a long time.

The two share an unbreakable bond and are often seen catching up with each other over festivals, parties, birthdays and more. Don't believe us. Here are a few posts that prove their bond:

Tina Ambani poses for a picture with her girl gang including Supriya Sule and Reema Jain.

View this post on Instagram Happy Anniversary Anil and Tina! âÂÂºðÂÂÂÂÂÂ A post shared by Supriya Sule (@supriyasule) onFeb 2, 2020 at 8:50am PST

When Supriya too wished her bestie Tina Ambani on her wedding anniversary with this lovely picture.

View this post on Instagram Thank you Rima and Manoj for the Fabulous Food! A post shared by Supriya Sule (@supriyasule) onDec 24, 2019 at 11:06pm PST

When the two bonded over food at Rima Jain's place.

View this post on Instagram Thank You Putlu! A post shared by Supriya Sule (@supriyasule) onNov 14, 2019 at 5:54am PST

The trio - Tina Ambani, Supriya Sule, and Rima Jain set major BFF goals!

