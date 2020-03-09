Tina Ambani says Akash-Shloka 'always in sync, perfect match', extends her wishes on their anniversary

Ambani scion Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Mehta’s wedding was a grand affair with the biggest of personalities in attendance. Now a year later, the moment refuses to die down. The couple’s aunt, veteran actress Tina Ambani shared a photo of them conveying her best wishes on their first wedding anniversary and calling them ‘perfectly matched.’

The photo posted on Instagram a few hours ago shows Akash and Shloka from a recent event with Tina standing between them and flashing a wide grin. Akash is wearing a purple silk kurta with a glittering jacket and Shloka is seen glowing in a beige and powdered blue lehenga with statement jewellery. Tina looks radiant in a light blue and beige lehenga and jewellery complimenting her look with her hair let loose.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tina Ambani (@tinaambaniofficial) onMar 8, 2020 at 7:19pm PDT

The post received 1,674 views and saw many people posting their best wishes to Akash and Shloka on their anniversary in the comments with some gushing over how beautiful they looked. Tina often posts pictures of her family in her social media accounts. Recently on the occasion of World Wildlife Day, she posted a photo of her with her husband Anil Ambani and sons Jai Anmol and Jai Anshul on Twitter.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates