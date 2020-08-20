Tina Ambani takes a walk down memory lane, shares photos from family album

A screengrab of the video shared by Tina Ambani on Instagram

Tina Ambani gave her followers on Instagram a trip down the memory lane with a video of old pictures from her family album. In the video shared on Wednesday, she compiled a series of throwback photos that include pictures of her husband Anil Ambani, her sons Anmol and Anshul, mother-in-law Kokilaben and her father-in-law and founder of Reliance conglomerate, Dhirubhai Ambani.

The video opens with a sepia-toned photo of herself with Anil Ambani, followed by family portraits and some with her children taken at birthday parties, weddings and other family functions.

Tina Ambani also shared a few photos and selfies of herself with her nieces and nephews, which also included Isha Ambani Piramal.

At the end of the montage, the text featuring in the video reads, “Photography is a story which we fail to put into words.”

In the caption, she wrote, “Every click preserves a memory, every picture tells a story, every image freezes time even as life marches on relentlessly!”

The photo-montage garnered more than 23,600 views and counting with over 3,700 likes and many comments.

A user said, “Very well said ,it's just matter of time , rough and tough times doesn't last long.” Another user said, “You and Anil have been my favourites before you guys became a couple and I pray for you and your family.”

