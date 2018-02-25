Tired of her crying, woman kills 25-day-old daughter in Delhi
The woman killed the new born by throwing her into a dustbin
Representational Picture
A woman allegedly killed her 25-day-old daughter in Delhi's Vinod Nagar area as she had got fed up of her crying.
The woman killed the new born by throwing her into a dustbin. The police have arrested the woman and is investigating the matter.
The woman confessed to have committed the crime and told the police that she was 'tired of her crying'.
