TMC leader shot dead by unidentified miscreants in Kolkata

The political tussle between the BJP and TMC had escalated before the parliamentary elections, with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee locking horns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over several issues

Kolkata: TMC leader Nirmal Kundu was shot dead last night by three bike-borne assailants in North Kolkata's Dum Dum area, police said. Kundu was a TMC president of Ward 6 of Dum Dum Municipality area under Nimta Police Station limits. Soon after the incident, he was rushed to a private hospital with bullet injuries on the head but was declared brought dead.

Police have registered a case and further investigation is underway. The political tussle between the BJP and TMC had escalated before the parliamentary elections, with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee locking horns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over several issues.

In another incident, a Congress leader in Paliya village allegedly killed a 60-year BJP worker before the polling for the Indore Lok Sabha seat came to an end. The BJP worker was shot dead by the leader, said the police. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ruchivardhan Mishra said Congress leader Arun Sharma allegedly shot dead Nemichand Tanvar outside his house possibly with a country-made gun from close range around 5.30 pm.

At the time of the incident, Sharma's two sons were also present there, she said. Tanvar was taken to a nearby hospital, but doctors could not save him, the woman police officer said, adding that the matter was under investigation and a search has been launched to trace the accused. Meanwhile, state BJP president Rakesh Singh said in a statement that the murder was a fallout of a political rivalry. Tanvar is a victim of it and he was an active party worker, Singh said. He also alleged that the main accused in the case, Arun Sharma, is close to state Health Minister Tulsiram Silavat. He said that Tanvar and his sons were threatened on Sunday afternoon for working in favour of the BJP during the Lok Sabha polls.

