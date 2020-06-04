Tom Cruise to build 'Coronavirus-free village'

Hollywood star Tom Cruise is reportedly planning to build a Coronavirus-free village for the cast and crew of Mission: Impossible 7 so that they can complete the shoot of the film without contracting the virus. According to reports, Cruise is planning to create a makeshift village at an abandoned RAF site in Oxfordshire. The actor and producer along with his A-list cast will stay in VIP Winnebago trailers so they can protect the crew from getting sick.

"The film has already been heavily delayed and there's no sign of things going totally back to normal any time soon, so this is a way to try to get things up and moving quickly and safely," informed a source. And added: "It's also tough to get hotel rooms at the moment as most of them are shut for the foreseeable future, so it was this or delay things for even longer.

It will mean some of the world's biggest stars all living together in a posh campsite while working alongside the rest of the team. It's pricey but Tom always does things bigger and better than anyone, and there's a lot riding on this film. The Mission: Impossible franchise movies are all massive box-office successes and the studio is right behind getting this back on track."

The news comes after several reports suggested that Mission: Impossible 7 will resume filming in September. It also stated that the pandemic forced the team to relocate from Venice to the UK. The film also stars Simon Pegg, Alec Baldwin, Vanessa Kirby and Rebecca Ferguson.

Mission: Impossible 7, which is being helmed by filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie, was originally slated to release on July 23, 2021. The release has been impacted due to the pandemic. Now, it will open on November 19, 2021.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever