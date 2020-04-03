Tom Cruise's Top Gun Maverick release pushed to December 2020
Tom Cruise took to Twitter to make the announcement that Top Gun Maverick has been pushed from June 2020 to December 2020.
Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise on Friday announced that the release of his much-awaited flick 'Top Gun Maverick' has been pushed from June 2020 to December 2020. The 57-year-old actor took to Twitter to make the announcement about the sequel to his film. "I know many of you have waited 34 years. Unfortunately, it will be a little longer. Top Gun: Maverick will fly this December. Stay safe, everyone," he tweeted.
'Top Gun: Maverick', that has come 34 years after its predecessor, will now release in December 2020.
I know many of you have waited 34 years. Unfortunately, it will be a little longer. Top Gun: Maverick will fly this December. Stay safe, everyone.— Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) April 2, 2020
In the film, Cruise is a veteran test pilot who goes by the name Pete "Maverick" Mitchell. He is assigned the job of training a group of graduates from the USAF Top Gun program for a highly specialised and risky mission.
